SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans

January 5, 2023   04:16 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United States of America has announced 550 job opportunities in the USA for Sri Lankan citizens.

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington D.C secured a job order for 550 employment opportunities after Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe reached out to Karma Services LLC , a global healthcare recruitment provider in Florida, and facilitated an agreement between Karma and the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency (SLFEA).

As per the agreement, employment opportunities for 250 registered nurses, 100 laboratory technicians and 200 nursing assistants in the USA were secured.

The Sri Lankan Embassy further assured that the recruitment process is currently underway for the specified jobs.

