Power cut schedule for Jan. 07  09

January 5, 2023   04:37 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes from January 07 to January 09.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows;

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW  -  One hour during daytime and one hour 20 minutes during the night.

Demand Management Schedule From 07th to 08th Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Demand Management Schedule on 09th Jan 2023 (1) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

 

 

 

