CBSL further extends suspension on Perpetual Treasuries Ltd.

January 5, 2023   05:10 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a primary dealer for a further period of six months.

Accordingly, the extended six-month suspension has been made effective from 4.30 p.m. today (Jan 05), in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the CBSL.

The Monetary Board of the CBSL arrived at this decision acting in terms of the regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.

