Govt notification issued amending imports and exports regulations

January 5, 2023   05:48 pm

A government notification pertaining to the Imports and Exports (Control) regulations has been issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

The regulations come into effect from January 01, 2023.

This government notification contains the list of goods, on which import restrictions were imposed from time to time, and the special provisions pertaining to the importation of these goods.

It says that Import and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 10 of 2021 published in the gazette extraordinary No. 2231/18 dated June 11, 2021, including its Schedules, as amended subsequently and the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No.13 of 2022, including its schedules, are repealed without prejudice to the importation of goods through the relevant gazette notification.

Imports and Exports regulations amendment by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

