President appoints new BOC Chairman

January 5, 2023   06:09 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed President’s Counsel Ronald Perera as Chairman of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC).

Wickremesinghe made the appointment a short while ago in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

Perera previously served as the Chairman of BOC from January 2015 till November 2019, and was then appointed as Chairman of the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC) in August 2022.

An LLB graduate of the University of Colombo and an alumnus of St. Joseph’s College Colombo,  Perera was appointed as a President’s Counsel in 2012, with his practice ranging from civil and criminal litigation, to commercial arbitration.

