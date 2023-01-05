PM urges all MPs to unite to strengthen Sri Lankas economy

PM urges all MPs to unite to strengthen Sri Lankas economy

January 5, 2023   06:20 pm

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has requested all political parties to unite and actively work towards the strengthening of the country’s economy despite the various challenges being faced. 

Speaking at the first session of Parliament for this year on Thursday (05), Gunawardena urged all parties to dedicatedly work towards the development of all sectors, prioritizing food security and the revival of Sri Lanka’s collapsed economy. 

Emphasising that although both the Government and the President have taken many measures pertaining to economic, social, legal and international relations, and strengthened the concept of democracy by allowing for criticism, the Parliament should work together to make 2023 the year in which everyone unites to overcome the ongoing challenges, despite financial disparities and increased costs of living. 

The Premier also highlighted that steps have been taken to better the parliamentary committee system, as per several demands made in the recent past, adding that the adoption of the 21st Amendment will also proceed accordingly. 

Speaking of the National Council, Gunawardena stated that the support of all parties is required to carry the work of the Council which was established on the basis of the all-party consensus. 

“We hope for the support of all parties to make it a success very soon and at this time we will work for a journey where all the citizens of the country can overcome the challenge that will build the future of our country with the cooperation of all Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim citizens. In the midst of the difficulties faced by our country’s farmers, fishermen and our national business community, who are going through the crisis and going through those challenges, as the national community, with the cooperation of the business community, we will work together for additional financial foreign exchange that we can win internationally to win economic production, exports that translate economic strength into a productive future”, the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Litro to reduce prices of domestic LP gas cylinders from midnight today

Litro to reduce prices of domestic LP gas cylinders from midnight today

Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Legal action against man who slandered Dalaga Maligawa on social media

Legal action against man who slandered Dalaga Maligawa on social media

Heated debate in parliament over LG polls and youth representation

Heated debate in parliament over LG polls and youth representation

New president of Amarapura Sect calls on Asigiriya, Malwatte Mahanayake Theros

New president of Amarapura Sect calls on Asigiriya, Malwatte Mahanayake Theros

Members of LG bodies begin placing deposits for upcoming election

Members of LG bodies begin placing deposits for upcoming election