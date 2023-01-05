Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has requested all political parties to unite and actively work towards the strengthening of the country’s economy despite the various challenges being faced.

Speaking at the first session of Parliament for this year on Thursday (05), Gunawardena urged all parties to dedicatedly work towards the development of all sectors, prioritizing food security and the revival of Sri Lanka’s collapsed economy.

Emphasising that although both the Government and the President have taken many measures pertaining to economic, social, legal and international relations, and strengthened the concept of democracy by allowing for criticism, the Parliament should work together to make 2023 the year in which everyone unites to overcome the ongoing challenges, despite financial disparities and increased costs of living.

The Premier also highlighted that steps have been taken to better the parliamentary committee system, as per several demands made in the recent past, adding that the adoption of the 21st Amendment will also proceed accordingly.

Speaking of the National Council, Gunawardena stated that the support of all parties is required to carry the work of the Council which was established on the basis of the all-party consensus.

“We hope for the support of all parties to make it a success very soon and at this time we will work for a journey where all the citizens of the country can overcome the challenge that will build the future of our country with the cooperation of all Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim citizens. In the midst of the difficulties faced by our country’s farmers, fishermen and our national business community, who are going through the crisis and going through those challenges, as the national community, with the cooperation of the business community, we will work together for additional financial foreign exchange that we can win internationally to win economic production, exports that translate economic strength into a productive future”, the Prime Minister said.