CID initiates probes into YouTuber who slandered Dalada Maligawa

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated investigations into a YouTuber by the name Sepal Amarasinghe, who was recently in hot water after making slanderous comments against the much-venerated Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (‘Dalada Maligawa’) in Kandy.

The public complaints division of the CID commenced the probes after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard.

Speaking on the matter, a senior police officer stated that facts were presented to the court in this regard.

Meanwhile, the chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero has written to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, raising concerns about the offensive statements by Amarasinghe.

They urged the government to take necessary measures to nip the matter in the bud.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who addressed the parliament earlier today, vowed legal action against Amarasinghe, stressing that the religious harmony in the country cannot be allowed to be disrupted.

Pursuant to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, No. 56 of 2007, propagating war or advocating national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence is a punishable offense with rigorous imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.