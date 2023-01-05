President calls for comprehensive probe into fake Dalada Maligawa in Kurunegala

President calls for comprehensive probe into fake Dalada Maligawa in Kurunegala

January 5, 2023   07:48 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the construction of a fake Temple of the Tooth Relic (‘Dalada Maligawa’) in Pothuhera, Kurunegala.

Accordingly, necessary instructions were given to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne in this regard, after Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters reported the incident to the President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Litro to reduce prices of domestic LP gas cylinders from midnight today

Litro to reduce prices of domestic LP gas cylinders from midnight today

Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Activist Randimal Gamage arrested at BIA

Legal action against man who slandered Dalaga Maligawa on social media

Legal action against man who slandered Dalaga Maligawa on social media

Heated debate in parliament over LG polls and youth representation

Heated debate in parliament over LG polls and youth representation

New president of Amarapura Sect calls on Asigiriya, Malwatte Mahanayake Theros

New president of Amarapura Sect calls on Asigiriya, Malwatte Mahanayake Theros

Members of LG bodies begin placing deposits for upcoming election

Members of LG bodies begin placing deposits for upcoming election