President calls for comprehensive probe into fake Dalada Maligawa in Kurunegala

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the construction of a fake Temple of the Tooth Relic (‘Dalada Maligawa’) in Pothuhera, Kurunegala.

Accordingly, necessary instructions were given to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne in this regard, after Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters reported the incident to the President.