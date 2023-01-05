Navy Commander discusses collaboration in maiden meeting with IGP

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), C.D. Wickramaratne at the Police Headquarters in Colombo today (05 Jan.).

The discussion between the two focused on several concerns of mutual interest, including the mutual corporation between the two state forces in matters dealing with law and order, security challenges and thwarting other illegal activities.

During the ensuing discussion, the IGP also congratulated Vice Admiral Perera for his well-deserved elevation to the zenith of his naval career.

The maiden official interaction between them came to a close with an exchange of mementoes, marking the importance of this occasion.