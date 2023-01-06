Nine apprehended by Navy for illegal sea cucumber harvesting

January 6, 2023   12:10 am

The Sri Lanka Navy today (05 Jan.) apprehended nine persons for the illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers in Mannar.

The apprehension was made in the early hours of today by the SLNS Pussadewa during an operation mounted in seas of  Achchankulam, Mannar.

Accordingly, nine persons engaged in the illegal harvesting of sea cucumber were taken into custody by Navy personnel, along with their diving gear, a dinghy used for the illegal activity and 168 sea cucumbers.

The apprehended persons were identified as residents of Vankalai in Mannar, aged between 25 and 58, and were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings.

