Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

January 6, 2023   07:58 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts.  

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts.  

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. It may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

