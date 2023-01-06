Hanwella murder suspect killed in shootout with police

Hanwella murder suspect killed in shootout with police

January 6, 2023   08:31 am

A suspect wanted for murder in Hanwella has been killed during a shootout between the police and the suspect this morning (06), police said.

The deceased suspect is a 32-year-old known by the alias “Karawita Seeya”.

He had been wanted in connection with the incident of shooting and killing the owner of a shop in Hanwella on December 18, according to the Western Province (South) Range Crime Division.

The police, who investigated the incident, had arrested two more suspects under the charge of aiding and abetting the killing of the shop owner.

According to the information uncovered that this suspect is staying in the Niripola area in Hanwella, the police commenced an operation to locate the suspect.

During that operation, the suspect had opened fire at the police officers and the police said that the suspect was seriously injured when police officers had returned fire.

The police further said that the suspect, who was critically injured in the shooting, died after being admitted to the Avissawella hospital.

The police have initiated further investigations into the incident.

