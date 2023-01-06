55 arrested for selling drugs near schools in island wide raids

55 arrested for selling drugs near schools in island wide raids

January 6, 2023   10:54 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a total of 55 suspects following an operation into the rapidly increasing drug issue in schools within the Western Province. 

The operation was carried out near 149 schools between 01:00 p.m. and 03:00 p.m. yesterday (05 Jan.), leading to the arrest of 55 persons for the sale of drugs and narcotic pills. Police seized a total of nine grams and 980 milligrams of ‘ICE’ (crystal methamphetamine), 16 grams and 420 milligrams of heroin, two grams and 833 milligrams of cannabis and 20 ecstasy pills. 

The operation was carried out under the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the Western Province , Police stated, adding that such raids will continue in schools belonging to the Western Province.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Envisaged IMF facility expected to materialize in early 2023 - CBSL

Envisaged IMF facility expected to materialize in early 2023 - CBSL