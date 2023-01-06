55 arrested for selling drugs near schools in island wide raids

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a total of 55 suspects following an operation into the rapidly increasing drug issue in schools within the Western Province.

The operation was carried out near 149 schools between 01:00 p.m. and 03:00 p.m. yesterday (05 Jan.), leading to the arrest of 55 persons for the sale of drugs and narcotic pills. Police seized a total of nine grams and 980 milligrams of ‘ICE’ (crystal methamphetamine), 16 grams and 420 milligrams of heroin, two grams and 833 milligrams of cannabis and 20 ecstasy pills.

The operation was carried out under the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the Western Province , Police stated, adding that such raids will continue in schools belonging to the Western Province.