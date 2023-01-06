Australian HC meets Navy Commander

Australian HC meets Navy Commander

January 6, 2023   11:50 am

The High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (05 Jan.). 

During the ensuing discussion, the duo exchanged views on a range of matters of mutual concern, concluding the meeting with an exchange of mementoes symbolizing camaraderie and goodwill. 

Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Captain Ian Cain was also present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail