Australian HC meets Navy Commander

The High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (05 Jan.).

During the ensuing discussion, the duo exchanged views on a range of matters of mutual concern, concluding the meeting with an exchange of mementoes symbolizing camaraderie and goodwill.

Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Captain Ian Cain was also present at the meeting.