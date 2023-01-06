Child kidnapped over ill-fated drug deal rescued

An incident was recently reported in Negombo where a child was kidnapped over an ill-fated drug deal.

Accordingly, following an investigation into a complaint lodged regarding the incident, the Police Special Task Force (STF) found the child in question at the Randiya Uyana housing complex in Grandpass, Colombo.

The child was then handed over to the Grandpass Police Station for further investigations, following which a female suspect was also arrested.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman, a resident at the said housing complex, had sold drugs to an individual residing in the Negombo area, and had later kidnapped his child over a failure of payment.

Further investigations are currently underway by Grandpass Police.