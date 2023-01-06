Sepal Amarasinghe produced before court

Sepal Amarasinghe produced before court

January 6, 2023   01:12 pm

Sepal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over alleged slanderous statements made regarding the Temple of the Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa), has been presented before court. 

Accordingly, Amarasinghe was presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court a short while ago (06 Jan.). 

The YouTuber was arrested by the CID last evening (05 Jan.) after recently making several controversial statements about the much-venerated Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The CID initiated investigations into the statements made by Amarasinghe after  Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard, which lead to Amarasinghe’s arrest.

The chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero also wrote to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, raising concerns about the offensive statements made by Amarasinghe, and urged the government to take necessary measures to nip the matter in the bud.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, speaking in parliament yesterday, vowed legal action against Amarasinghe, stressing that the religious harmony in the country cannot be allowed to be disrupted.

Pursuant to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, No. 56 of 2007, propagating war or advocating national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence is a punishable offense with rigorous imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

Applications, proposals called for National Youth Platform aimed at nation building (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

CEB's electricity tariff proposal presented to Cabinet not factual - PUCSL chairman (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

SL Embassy in USA secures over 500 job opportunities for Lankans (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices (English)

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes domestic LP gas cylinder prices

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Envisaged IMF facility expected to materialize in early 2023 - CBSL

Envisaged IMF facility expected to materialize in early 2023 - CBSL