Sepal Amarasinghe produced before court

Sepal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over alleged slanderous statements made regarding the Temple of the Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa), has been presented before court.

Accordingly, Amarasinghe was presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court a short while ago (06 Jan.).

The YouTuber was arrested by the CID last evening (05 Jan.) after recently making several controversial statements about the much-venerated Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The CID initiated investigations into the statements made by Amarasinghe after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard, which lead to Amarasinghe’s arrest.

The chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero also wrote to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, raising concerns about the offensive statements made by Amarasinghe, and urged the government to take necessary measures to nip the matter in the bud.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, speaking in parliament yesterday, vowed legal action against Amarasinghe, stressing that the religious harmony in the country cannot be allowed to be disrupted.

Pursuant to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, No. 56 of 2007, propagating war or advocating national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence is a punishable offense with rigorous imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.