Several high-ranking police officers transferred

A group of senior police officials have been transferred based on service requirements, Sri Lanka Police announced today (06 Jan.).

Accordingly, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K. V. D. A. K Karavita, Acting DIGs J. P. D. Jayasinghe and P. Liyanage were transferred with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Meanwhile, five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) , one Superintendent of Police (SP) and two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have also been transferred on exigencies of service.