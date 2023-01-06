Woman arrested with heroine haul in Wellampitiya

Police have arrested a woman for the possession of a stock of heroin with an estimated street value of nearly Rs. 500,000.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) said the 63-year-old woman was a known drug peddler known by the alias “Wellampitiya Kudu Swarna”.

Police have also taken into custody approximately 25 grams and 940 milligrams of heroin found in the possession of the suspect.

She was arrested at her home in the Lansiyawatta area in Wellampitiya during a search operation carried out based on information received by the Western Provincial Anti-Vice Unit of the Colombo Crimes Division.

Police also said that there are four drug-related cases pending in the High Court against the arrested suspect.