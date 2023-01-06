Sri Lankas LG election will create world record if held  Siyambalapitya

January 6, 2023   05:57 pm

Speaking with regards to the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections that are due to be held, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has stated that in the event an LG election is held amidst Sri Lanka’s current situation, it will be a ‘world record’. 

Reasoning as to why he deemed the election as such, Siyambalapitiya explained that holding such an election would require for money to be printed, which is a rather difficult task amidst the ongoing economic crisis. 

“We can hold the election, and also create a world record. What is the world record? A country with world’s worst economic crisis printing money to hold an election”, Siyambalapitiya stated in this regard.

