Customs seize illegally imported brown sugar worth over Rs. 240M

January 6, 2023   06:06 pm

A stock of 600 metric tonnes of illegally imported brown sugar was seized by Sri Lanka Customs today (06 Jan.).

The consignment is believed to have been imported from India, under the guise of importing white sugar, owing to the ongoing ban on the importation of brown sugar.

Accordingly, a stock of 1,200 metric tonnes of white sugar had been imported, amidst which 600 metric tonnes of brown sugar was found.

The consignment of brown sugar has been valued at Rs. 241 million, and is due to be confiscated authorities said.

