President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that priority must first be given to resolving the ongoing disparities amongst members of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka with regard to holding the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

Wickremesinghe made this remark while speaking at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (06 Jan.), with editors of local newspapers and news directors of electronic media.

Accordingly, Wickremesinghe had instructed officials of the Election Commission to resolve issues pertaining to the funds and security required for the election to be held with the relevant ministries and other related institutions.

The President had advised that the Election Commissions members reach an unequivocal decision in this regard, and subsequently meet him to discuss the matter next Monday. Meanwhile, the President also met representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) yesterday (05 Jan.), and is due to commence discussions with representatives of other political parties pertaining to the devolution of powers and its implementation next Tuesday.