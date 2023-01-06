Sri Lanka expecting IMFs extended fund facility in first half of this year  President

January 6, 2023   10:30 pm

President Ranil Wickramasinghe says that the government expects to receive India’s response regarding Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring at the end of this month.

The President stated that the negotiations with China regarding debt restructuring have recommenced.

The President revealed this during a discussion held today (06) with newspaper editors and electronic media news directors at the Presidential Secretariat.

In the discussion held, the President further stated that the government expects the extended fund facility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be received in the first half of this year.

The President mentioned that India will announce its response regarding Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring before the end of this month, and another round of discussions with China regarding debt restructuring has started these days and those discussions will also be concluded effectively.
 
Mr. Wickramasinghe said that there has been no request to China to write off the loans given to Sri Lanka, but that they have requested to be given time to repay the loans within a period of 20 years.

The President also mentioned that it is expected that there will be a good response from China.

The President also said that after receiving the extended credit facility from the International Monetary Fund, international financial institutions including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have already responded positively to the financial support provided to Sri Lanka.

