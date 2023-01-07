Fairly heavy rainfall in several areas today

Fairly heavy rainfall in several areas today

January 7, 2023   07:52 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district.  

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts.  

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai and Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Chilaw via Kankesanturai and Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe arrested over controversial remarks on Sacred Tooth Relic

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe arrested over controversial remarks on Sacred Tooth Relic

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe arrested over controversial remarks on Sacred Tooth Relic

Student monks from Buddhist and Pali University meet with Malwatu Mahanayake Thero

Student monks from Buddhist and Pali University meet with Malwatu Mahanayake Thero

Sri Lanka expecting IMF's extended fund facility in first half of this year - President (English)

Sri Lanka expecting IMF's extended fund facility in first half of this year - President (English)

LAUGFS slashes prices of domestic LP Gas (English)

LAUGFS slashes prices of domestic LP Gas (English)

Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand - official (English)

Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand - official (English)

President's request to the Election Commission on LG polls (English)

President's request to the Election Commission on LG polls (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

The Colombo Lotus Tower welcomes its 500,000th visitor

The Colombo Lotus Tower welcomes its 500,000th visitor