Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested

A multi-day fishing vessel carrying 23 kilograms of heroin has been intercepted off Mirissa, Sri Lanka.

The heroin consignment was taken into custody in an operation mounted near fisheries harbour in Mirissa, based on a tip-off received by the naval intelligence officers.

Meanwhile, five individuals who were aboard the multi-day fishing vessel have been arrested, according to the police.

The arrestees, aged 33 - 42 years, were found to be residents of Mirissa, Kamburugamuwa and Pitigala areas.