The conducting of all tuition classes held in preparation for the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Levels have been prohibited from midnight on 17 January.

Accordingly, the conducting of all tuition classes, seminars, workshops and other related activities in preparation for the 2022 G.C.E A/Ls will be prohibited from midnight on 17 January till the end of the exam.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner General of Exams.