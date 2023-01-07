18-hour water cut for parts of Colombo tonight

An 18-hour water cut will be imposed at 10:00 p.m. today (07 Jan.) in several areas of Colombo, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board warned.

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted for 18 hours from 10:00 p.m. today till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (08 Jan.) in Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 09, 10 and 11.

The water cut is being implemented owing to some essential maintenance work of development projects related to the transmission pipeline system that supplies water to the Maligakanda reservoir.