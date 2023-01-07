18-year-old arrested over massive credit card fraud

An 18-year-old who purchased goods worth millions of rupees using stolen credit card data has been arrested in the area of Dummalasuriya in Kurunegala.

The arrest was made on January 05 based on the intelligence information received by the computer crimes investigation division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A complaint on the matter had been filed by an online retail store.

According to the police, the suspect had been in possession of information of at least 500,000 foreign credit card users from various countries.

Reportedly, He has purchased items including cameras, computers, perfumes, cosmetics, foreign liquor and food items worth nearly Rs. 5.5 million using these stolen credit card data.

The suspect, who was employed as a contract worker, had used his earnings to purchase a mobile phone which he used to carry out the online scam.

He has been remanded until January 12 after being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The police are conducting further investigations to apprehend more individuals involved in this scam.