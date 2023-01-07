International tenders for egg imports to be called from next week

January 7, 2023   04:12 pm

The international tenders for the importation of eggs will be called from next Monday (Jan 07), the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation has assured.

Accordingly, the invitation for the tenders, the quantity of eggs due to be imported and the selection of suitable importers will be decided upon by next week, Chairman of the Corporation Asiri Walisundara stated.

The responsibility of the importation of eggs and all related activities have been assigned to the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation by Trade Minister Nalin Fernando, Walisundara added.

He further noted that subsequent to the importation of eggs, it is expected for eggs to be sold at a price of Rs. 45, or less.

On 02 January, Minister Nalin Fernando explained the need to import eggs owing to the burden caused to consumers following the rapid increase in the price of eggs after the relevant Gazette notice was suspended.

Thus, it was then agreed upon by the Cabinet that Sri Lanka will begin importing eggs, in an attempt to resolve the matter of concern.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association has announced that eggs will be supplied to all economic centers in Colombo at Rs. 53.

A stock of 800,000 eggs is due to be brought to Colombo today (07 Jan.) for this purpose, Chairman of the Association Sagala Ratnayake stated.

Moreover, Ratnayake  added that free eggs are being distributed to the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo today.

He made these remarks while attending a press conference in Kurunegala.

