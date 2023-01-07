2022 O/L exam to be held in May

The 2022 G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held in May this year, the Commissioner General of Exams, Amith Jayasundara, announced today (07 Jan.).

However, the exact date of commencement is yet to be announced.

Speaking in this regard, Jayasundara explained that a date of commencement will be announced with the approval of the Ministry of Education, after considering both syllabus coverage thus far and the teaching methods used.

The 2021 O/L exam was held from 23 May until 01 June 2022, of which the results were released in November later that year.

A total of 518,245 students sat for the exam at 3,845 centres islandwide.