SLFP member Ranjith Somawansa joins SJB

Ranjith Somawansa, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Chief Organizer for Agalawatta electorate has joined the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Somawansa met with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (Jan 07).

He has served as the Western Provincial Council’s Minister of Health, Indigenous Medicine, Probation & Childcare and Minister of Education, Culture & Arts.

Upon embarking on his political career through SLFP on the invitation of late Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Somawansa was elected as a member of the Western Provincial Council in 1993 and has held the offices of the Leader of the House and Deputy Leader of the House of the Western Provincial Council, the SJB said in a statement.