Two nabbed over foreign employment, illegal migration racket

January 7, 2023   09:27 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy, in a joint operation with Sri Lanka Police, have apprehended two suspects for obtaining money from several persons after providing them with false assurances of foreign employment and illegal migration.

Accordingly, the duo, aged 30 and 41, were arrested in Negombo on 04 January while travelling in a car, based on a tip-off received by Naval Intelligence. The search operation was conducted with the assistance of the Negombo Police.

The suspects, identified as residents of Chilaw and Kilinochchi, had collected Rs. 05 million from 20 persons, promising them overseas jobs, after facilitating their illegal migration.

They were later handed over to the Negombo Police, along with the car they were travelling in, for onward legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Navy has urged persons to be aware of such scams and to refrain from engaging in such illegal activities.

