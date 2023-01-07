India seal T20 series win with 91-run win against Sri Lanka

India seal T20 series win with 91-run win against Sri Lanka

January 7, 2023   10:44 pm

India prevailed over Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the final T20 International played in Rajkot, India today (07 Jan.), winning the three-match series 2-1.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India put up a score of 228 for the loss of five wickets, with Suryakumar Yadav, ranked ICC’s top T20 batsman, scoring a stunning 112 from 51 deliveries.

Despite having had a daunting chase of 229 runs, Sri Lanka’s opening duo Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka got them off to a decent start securing 38 runs amongst the duo.

However once Mendis’s wicket fell, the Lions lost their next few wickets at regular intervals, unable to keep a single solid stand amongst the remaining partnerships.

Sri Lanka lost the final match of the three-day T20I series with a score of 137 under their belt for the loss of nine wickets, with only bowler Kasun Rajitha remaining on the field.

India have sealed the deal with this win, maintaining their record of winning every T20I series played against Sri Lanka in India.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery

Election monitoring groups say they arent against conducting of LG polls

Election monitoring groups say they arent against conducting of LG polls