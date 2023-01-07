India seal T20 series win with 91-run win against Sri Lanka

India prevailed over Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the final T20 International played in Rajkot, India today (07 Jan.), winning the three-match series 2-1.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India put up a score of 228 for the loss of five wickets, with Suryakumar Yadav, ranked ICC’s top T20 batsman, scoring a stunning 112 from 51 deliveries.

Despite having had a daunting chase of 229 runs, Sri Lanka’s opening duo Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka got them off to a decent start securing 38 runs amongst the duo.

However once Mendis’s wicket fell, the Lions lost their next few wickets at regular intervals, unable to keep a single solid stand amongst the remaining partnerships.

Sri Lanka lost the final match of the three-day T20I series with a score of 137 under their belt for the loss of nine wickets, with only bowler Kasun Rajitha remaining on the field.

India have sealed the deal with this win, maintaining their record of winning every T20I series played against Sri Lanka in India.