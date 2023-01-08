Rainfall above 50mm expected in parts of the island

Rainfall above 50mm expected in parts of the island

January 8, 2023   07:01 am

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluatara and Galle districts.  

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. It may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery