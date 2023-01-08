Person killed in assault during brawl in Pethiyagoda

Person killed in assault during brawl in Pethiyagoda

January 8, 2023   10:05 am

A person has been killed in an assault carried out during a heated argument that escalated to a brawl between two groups of people in the Pethiyagoda area.

The clash has taken place last night (Jan.08), the Police Media Division said.

Police stated that two people were admitted to Colombo National Hospital owing to injuries sustained during the conflict, while one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased individual is a 42-year-old resident of Kelaniya, according to police.

Meanwhile, three others were admitted to the Ragama Hospital due to injuries, the police added.

Police further mentioned that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased person had been attacked with sharp weapons and rods.

The reason for the clash was not immediately clear, and the Peliyagoda Police are conducting further probes regarding the incident.

