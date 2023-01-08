07 more domestic workers stranded in Oman return to Sri Lanka

07 more domestic workers stranded in Oman return to Sri Lanka

January 8, 2023   11:55 am

Another 07 Sri Lankan female domestic workers, who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house belonging to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, have arrived on the island early today (Jan.08).

Ada Derana reporter said that they had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Muscat, Oman at around 05.21 a.m. this morning.

They have been received by Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau officials upon their arrival at the BIA.

Out of the 118 domestic workers who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house in Oman, 11 had been taken to the airport in Muscat to be repatriated to Sri Lanka, however, four of them were denied the opportunity to return to the island due to documentation issues.

They are reportedly residents of Wennappuwa, Trincomalee, Kinniya and Batticaloa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.07

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Centre for Monitoring Election Violence says LG polls should be held on time (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

Fishing vessel carrying 23kg of heroin intercepted; five arrested (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

18-year-old arrested over large-scale credit card fraud (English)

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Teen arrested for purchasing goods worth millions using stolen credit card data

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero urges people to switch off lights tomorrow to protest electricity tariff hike

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala says 'extreme' interest and tax rates unhelpful for economic recovery