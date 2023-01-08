07 more domestic workers stranded in Oman return to Sri Lanka

Another 07 Sri Lankan female domestic workers, who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house belonging to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, have arrived on the island early today (Jan.08).

Ada Derana reporter said that they had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Muscat, Oman at around 05.21 a.m. this morning.

They have been received by Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau officials upon their arrival at the BIA.

Out of the 118 domestic workers who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house in Oman, 11 had been taken to the airport in Muscat to be repatriated to Sri Lanka, however, four of them were denied the opportunity to return to the island due to documentation issues.

They are reportedly residents of Wennappuwa, Trincomalee, Kinniya and Batticaloa.