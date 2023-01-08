Pattirippuwa of fake Dalada Maligawa being demolished

January 8, 2023   01:03 pm

Demolishing the ‘Pattirippuwa’ of the fake Dalada Maligawa in Kurunegala, which sparked controversy recently, began this morning (Jan 08), the police say.

Multiple parties including the chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters had called for an investigation into the said establishment, stressing that this has displayed contempt for the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

They also accused the man behind constructing this fake Dalada Maligawa, Janaka Senadhipathi of hoodwinking the devotees and receiving their donations.

Against this backdrop, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had directed IGP C.D. Wickramaratne to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, former minister Mervyn Silva, who visited the establishment on Saturday (Jan 07), had instructed to demolish the ‘Pattirippuwa’ within a period of two weeks, to which Janaka Senadhipathi agreed.

‘Pattirippuwa’ is the octagonal pavilion and one of the three main structures of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

