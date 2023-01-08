Canada provides humanitarian assistance of USD 3 Mn for vulnerable SL communities

Canada provides humanitarian assistance of USD 3 Mn for vulnerable SL communities

January 8, 2023   02:37 pm

Canada has provided USD 3 million (approximately LKR 817 million) to help address the needs of the most vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka.

This contribution comes in response to the humanitarian appeals launched by the United Nations (UN) and the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

It is expected to help address the needs of the most vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka, the Canadian High Commission in Colombo said in a press release.

It will be delivered through the UB and the IFRC, in collaboration with their local partners to support the provision of emergency food assistance, health and nutrition services, access to safe water and other essential services to those who need it the most.

In addition, Canada has provided ongoing international assistance projects to address immediate needs and help respond to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, including the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies.

The Canadian government has pledged to continue to stand with all Sri Lankans in these difficult times and to remain committed to supporting an inclusive, prosperous Sri Lanka.

