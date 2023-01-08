Police hunt for four suspects including cop involved in robbery

The police have commenced investigations in search of four individuals including a police officer who were involved in a robbery.



The police officer in question, who is attached to Chilaw Police, had committed this robbery along with 04 other persons, according to police.



Giranegama Police in Kekirawa stated that the relevant suspects had stolen nearly Rs. 3 million after stopping a lorry passing through its police division.



The suspected police officer involved in the incident has been identified as a sergeant attached to Chillaw Police, and a resident of the Wikiliya area.



One of the suspects involved in this robbery has been arrested by the Makulugaswewa Police along with a motorcycle and handed over to the Giranegama Police for further investigations, the police mentioned.



The arrested suspect, who was remanded in custody, has divulged information about the relevant police sergeant during the interrogations.



It is learned that the police sergeant in question, along with 04 people residing in his area, had been engaged in these types of robberies for some time now. Clad in police uniforms and feigning to be officers on traffic duty, they had stopped vehicles passing through deserted areas and stolen money from them, according to police.



On the said day, the suspects who arrived on motorcycles had stopped a lorry, belonging to a businessman in the Galewela engaged in travel trade, near a deserted area in Giranegama police division. They had searched the vehicle claiming to have received a tip-off that it was transporting heroin, the police added.



Later, the suspects had fled the scene after stealing money from the businessman, said the police.



The driver of the said lorry, who then chased the suspects, managed to stop one of them by deliberately crashing his vehicle against the suspect’s motorcycle. He has handed him over to the Makulugaswewa police with the assistance of the residents of the area.



Makulugaswewa Police have uncovered more information about the money robbery while interrogating the relevant suspect.