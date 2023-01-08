Two separate commemorations for 124th birth anniversary of late PM SWRD Bandaranaike

Today marks the 124th birthday commemoration of the founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and former Prime Minister, late S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike.



This year too, two separate celebrations were held this morning, in commemoration of late PM Bandaranaike



The SLFP had organized a commemorative celebration this morning at the party’s head office, under the patronage of the Chairman of SLFP, former President Maithripala Sirisena.



Speaking at the event, the former president stated that the problem at present is that the new generation is unaware of what the ‘Bandaranaike philosophy’ is, mentioning that the people of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, knowingly or unknowingly, demanded that the country be governed according to Bandaranaike’s philosophy.



“I was appointed as the President on January 08, the day Mr. Bandaranaike was born”



“The internal crises of my government arose when Bandaranaike philosophy was implemented. Apart from that, there is no personal conflict between the current president and me.”



“The problem today is that the new generation does not know what the Bandaranaike philosophy is.”



Meanwhile, another event in commemoration of the 124th birthday of the late prime minister, was held near the S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike statue located near the Galle Face Green.



The celebration was held with the participation of former president Chandrika Bandaranaike and Sunethra Bandaranaike, the two daughters of Mr. Bandaranaike.



Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera and Duminda Dissanayake, and also a group of individuals including the Parliamentarians Jagath Pushpakumara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Kumara Welgama and Chandima Weerakkody had participated at the event.