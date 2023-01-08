EC confident local govt election cost will not exceed estimated amount

January 8, 2023   06:59 pm

The Commissioner-General of the Election Commission has expressed confidence that the cost of the local government (LG) election would not exceed the estimated amount. 

Addressing a media briefing earlier today Mr. Saman Sri Ratnayake pointed out that the entire process can be completed with an estimated sum of Rs. 10 billion.

Responding to a question on postponing the LG polls, he said this is not a matter that concerns the election body and assured that they would continue to prepare for the poll until a deferment is announced through legal provisions.

Meanwhile, two political parties including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and five independent groups placed deposits for the election of members of local government bodies in Colombo, Kalutara, Vavuniya, Badulla and Kandy districts, as of yesterday (Jan 07).

The deposits are accepted until 12 p.m. on January 20. The nominations for the election will be accepted from January 18 to 12 noon on January 21.

Meanwhile, applications for postal voting at the LG election are accepted from eligible voters until midnight on January 23.

