CBK holds special meeting with several MPs

January 8, 2023   10:05 pm

A special discussion has been held at former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s official residence in Torrington this evening (Jan.08).

Future political activities were reportedly taken up for discussion during the meeting.

National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Duminda Dissanayake, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Parliamentarians Jagath Pushpakumara and Lasantha Alagiyawanna were also present at the meeting, the political sources said.

