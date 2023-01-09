NTC to meet bus associations on fare revision

A special discussion will be held between the National Transport Commission (NTC) and the relevant private bus associations this morning (Jan.09).

The meeting will reportedly be held at 10.00 a.m. today, at the NTC.

It is reported that during today’s discussions, a final decision is expected to be reached as to whether bus fares should be revised and also on the decisions taken so far regarding the fare revisions.

However, the General Secretary of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association, Anjana Priyanjith expressed that a further reduction in bus fares cannot be possibly expected after the relevant discussion.