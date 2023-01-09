Investigations into Monaragala SSP handed over to CID

Sri Lanka Police says that further investigations regarding the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Monaragala Sisira Kumara, who was arrested by the STF, have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa revealed that nearly 650 cannabis plants, which had been prepared for drying, were discovered inside the SSP’s official residence.

The Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa have also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have also taken custody of a metal detector (scanner) and a jeep suspected to have been used in these illegal activities, according to the police.

Furthermore, the Police Spokesman stated that a group of CID officers have left for Monaragala under the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to carry out investigations.