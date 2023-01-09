Three petitions filed seeking dismissal of writ against LG elections

January 9, 2023   04:18 pm

Three intervention petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of a writ petition filed by Army Colonel (Retired), W.M.R. Wijesundara who has sought a court order to be issued to the Elections Commission, suspending the conducting of the local government elections.

The three petitions have been filed by a member of the executive committee of National People’s Power (NPP), Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, National Organiser of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU), Eranga Gunasekara and Senior Lecturer of the Law Faculty of Colombo University, Dr. Visakesa Chandrasekaram.

The petitioners point out that a retired Army Colonel has filed a petition before the Supreme Court claiming that the holding of Local Government elections is inappropriate at the moment, since there is a serious economic crisis within the country presently.

The petitioning party has highlighted that the relevant petition has no legal basis and that the petitioner has failed to establish that there is a reasonable legal basis to continue the hearing of the petition.

The intervening petitions further alleged that erroneous and misleading information has been filed before the court through this writ petition.

The intervention petitioners, who request the Supreme Court to allow them to intervene in the relevant petition and to present facts, also request the court to dismiss the relevant petition without taking it up for hearing.

