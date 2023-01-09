Cardinal Ranjith objects to giving top post to SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena

Cardinal Ranjith objects to giving top post to SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena

January 9, 2023   04:40 pm

His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that the current government is undermining the rule of law in the country, said Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini.

He made these remarks while commenting on the response of the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Ranjith regarding an attempt to grant Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardene a top position in the Sri Lanka Police.

Furthermore, Fr. Gamini emphasized that the need for safeguarding and granting privileges to Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardene is in order to prevent the truth of the Easter Sunday terror attacks from being revealed.

Jayawardena was recently appointed as the Senior DIG (Administration) while speculation is rife that he is tipped to be appointed as the next Inspector general of Police (IGP).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

Private bus associations hold talks with NTC, reject calls to reduce fares

Private bus associations hold talks with NTC, reject calls to reduce fares

Global economists urge creditors to cancel Sri Lankas debt - Report

Global economists urge creditors to cancel Sri Lankas debt - Report

Public petition against electricity tariff hike with nearly 7 million signatures handed over to PUCSL

Public petition against electricity tariff hike with nearly 7 million signatures handed over to PUCSL