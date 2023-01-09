Circular to be issued preventing state, semi-govt institutions from paying employees PAYE taxes

Circular to be issued preventing state, semi-govt institutions from paying employees PAYE taxes

January 9, 2023   05:14 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a circular will be issued by the Finance Ministry, prohibiting state and semi-government institutions from paying the PAYE tax of employees through the respective institutions’ funds. 

The State Minister revealed that the relevant circular will be issued within this week.

The PAYE tax has been imposed as a tax to be paid to the government by individuals who earn an income beyond a certain limit, while some state institutions and semi-government institutions have previously been paying the relevant tax, Siyambalapitiya stressed.

Furthermore, he also emphasizes that such irregularities cannot be allowed in view of the current economic situation of the country.

“If anyone earns more than a certain limit, they are subject to the PAYE tax even if it is the government, semi-government or the private sector”, he said.

“But previously, especially in the semi-government sector and in corporations, we have experienced cases where the PAYE tax is paid by the relevant intuition itself under certain service agreements”.

“This is not the time for such inefficiencies”, he added. 

The State Minister also expressed that a clear circular will be issued to all government and semi-government institutions preventing such tax payments, after clearly looking into the issue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

Private bus associations hold talks with NTC, reject calls to reduce fares

Private bus associations hold talks with NTC, reject calls to reduce fares

Global economists urge creditors to cancel Sri Lankas debt - Report

Global economists urge creditors to cancel Sri Lankas debt - Report