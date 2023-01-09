Five including IP and 2 foreigners arrested over ATM scam

Five including IP and 2 foreigners arrested over ATM scam

January 9, 2023   06:45 pm

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested 05 individuals including an Inspector of Police (IP) of the Meegahathenna Police and two foreign nationals, in relation to an incident of siphoning money from several ATMs of state banks in the Southern Province.

The two arrested foreign nationals have been identified as Bulgarian nationals, while one of them also has Canadian citizenship, Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Police mentioned that the two suspected foreigners were arrested by the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID, while they were staying at a luxury apartment complex in Colombo.

The arrested suspects also include the OIC of the administration division of Meegahathenna Police, according to the Police Media Division.

He has reportedly been arrested in the Amugoda area in the Pitigala Police Division.

The other suspects have been arrested in Elpitiya and Negombo areas, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments