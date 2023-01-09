Five including IP and 2 foreigners arrested over ATM scam

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested 05 individuals including an Inspector of Police (IP) of the Meegahathenna Police and two foreign nationals, in relation to an incident of siphoning money from several ATMs of state banks in the Southern Province.

The two arrested foreign nationals have been identified as Bulgarian nationals, while one of them also has Canadian citizenship, Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Police mentioned that the two suspected foreigners were arrested by the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID, while they were staying at a luxury apartment complex in Colombo.

The arrested suspects also include the OIC of the administration division of Meegahathenna Police, according to the Police Media Division.

He has reportedly been arrested in the Amugoda area in the Pitigala Police Division.

The other suspects have been arrested in Elpitiya and Negombo areas, according to police.