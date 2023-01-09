Cabinet nod to implement cost-reflective electricity tariff formula

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a cost-reflective Electricity Tariff Formula based on which the tariff will be increased, sources told Ada Derana.

However, the Cabinet has not decided upon a timeframe to implement it, according to sources.

It is also reported that further measures regarding the matter will be taken after the relevant proposal for the implementation of the Tariff Formula, is referred to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).