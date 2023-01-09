Court permits CID to detain Monaragala SSP and 5 others for questioning

Court permits CID to detain Monaragala SSP and 5 others for questioning

January 9, 2023   07:41 pm

The Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today allowed the CID to detain Monaragala SSP Sisila Kumara and five others, arrested by the STF today for the possession of a large quantity of cannabis, until January 13 for further interrogation.

Over 650 cannabis plants, which had been prepared for drying, were discovered inside the SSP’s official residence.

Police have also taken custody of a metal detector (scanner) and a jeep suspected to have been used in these illegal activities, according to the police.

The Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa were also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Further investigations regarding the incident have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A group of CID officers had been dispatched to Monaragala under the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to carry out investigations.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

SLPP and UNP hold internal talks ahead of local govt elections

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Winners of 'Derana Little Titans' grand finale

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

Govt to commence calling for tenders to import eggs to Sri Lanka

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

LG polls: SLPP makes deposits for local govt bodies in Colombo District

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments

CID records statement from Commissioner General of Archeology over Sepal Amarasinghe's comments