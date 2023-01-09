Court permits CID to detain Monaragala SSP and 5 others for questioning

The Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today allowed the CID to detain Monaragala SSP Sisila Kumara and five others, arrested by the STF today for the possession of a large quantity of cannabis, until January 13 for further interrogation.

Over 650 cannabis plants, which had been prepared for drying, were discovered inside the SSP’s official residence.

Police have also taken custody of a metal detector (scanner) and a jeep suspected to have been used in these illegal activities, according to the police.

The Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa were also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Further investigations regarding the incident have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A group of CID officers had been dispatched to Monaragala under the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to carry out investigations.

