Strong winds and fairy rough seas expected today

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island and the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.